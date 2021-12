Farrah Abraham vs. Drita D’Avanzo

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2018 that the Teen Mom alum was filing a restraining order against the Mob Wives star after they engaged in a heated social media exchange. After Abraham referred to her as a “has been,” D’Avanzo said in a post that she was going to “closed-fist punch” her in the face. She added: “I knew you were scared to death. I just needed one video for you to start shouting 9-1-1! Help!”