Jacki Weaver vs. Anjelica Huston

Huston slammed the plot of Weaver’s 2019 film Poms in an interview with Vulture in May 2019. “I’m looking for movies that impress me in some way, that aren’t apologetically humble or humiliating like, ‘Band of cheerleaders gets back together for one last hurrah,’ you know,” she said. “An old-lady cheerleader movie. I don’t like that kind of thing.”

Weaver clapped back in an interview with Vanity Fair: “I just laughed. And then I said, ‘Well, she can go f–k herself,'” she said, adding, ‘I thought, ‘That’s a bit mean and petty.’ … I would say she must be going through menopause, but she must have had that ages ago.”