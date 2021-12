Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Holm slammed his ex pal after the race car driver was announced as the next season 22 Bachelor in September 2017. “Oh the stories I could tell…” he tweeted. “I stopped being friends with him years ago because he’s disgusting.” The two appeared on Emily Maynard’s season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012. Maynard chose Holm (the exes have since split) and Luyendyk Jr. was the runner-up.