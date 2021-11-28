Kailyn Lowry vs. Jenelle Evans

The feud between Teen Mom 2 stars Lowry and Evans was reignited over Twitter in December 2017. The costars are battling over sharing stories about each other in the media and the cease and desist letter Evans’ sent Lowry last month. Hustle & Heart author tweeted at her costar, “@PBandJenelley_1 Jenelle don’t ever f—ing try to scare me with a cease & desist when you’re posting this BULLS—T.” Lowry was referring to a story about the paternity of 5-month-old son Lux that Evans shared via Instagram Story. Evans responded calling Lowry “thirsty.”