Kanye West vs. Jay-Z

West complained about his former pal Jay-Z during an October 2016 concert, claiming the rapper didn’t call after West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, and complained that their kids never get to play with Jay-Z and wife Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy. During another concert a month later, he continued ranting about the superstar couple, claiming that the “Formation” songstress wouldn’t perform at the VMAs unless she won Video of the Year over the notoriously outspoken rapper, and again complained about Jay-Z not calling. The “4:44” rapper addressed the beef during an August 2017 interview with “Rap Radar” podcast, saying that lyrics on his 2017 album were “not a diss” against West, but he admitted there was still hard feelings between the two. “What really hurt me was you can’t bring my kid or my wife into it,” Jay-Z explained. “You brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me. That’s a real, real problem. And he knows it’s a problem.”