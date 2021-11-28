Kim Kardashian vs. Tyson Beckford

Beckford body-shamed the reality star on an Instagram post in July 2018, writing, “Sorry I Dont care for it personally. she is not real, doctor f—ked up on her right hip,” adding a throw-up emoji. Kardashian was quick to reply, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” and subsequently accused of being homophobic. The KKW Beauty creator opened up about the feud during an August 2018 appearance on 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood. “Really, dude? Like, you’re going to body-shame me? Like, OK. OK. OK, sis. You’re going to body-shame me? People were sending me stuff on his page. He keeps on going and going and going, and I’m just like, ‘Dude, that’s so female lame to me. That’s just lame to me,’” she said. “And for anyone to say that I am homophobic with the comment of saying ‘sis’? All my best friends are gay. I support the community. I love the community. They love me. That has nothing to do with this.”