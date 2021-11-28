Leo Dottavio vs. Bachelor Nation

The Bachelor in Paradise star went after franchise favorites Tanner Tolbert, Amanda Stanton, Nick Viall and Dean Unglert after they called out his behavior on a season 5 episode. Leo came under fire for lashing out at Joe Amiable during a rose ceremony and storming off the beach in Mexico. The long-hared reality star then exchanged a war of words with the previous contestants after they condemned his actions. According to Amanda, Leo sent her a direct message calling her a “piece of s—t.” He also snapped at Nick and threatened to fight Tanner and Dean.