The Biggest Celeb Feuds of All Time: Drake and Kanye West, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj and More

Tanner Tolbert, Leo Dottavio, and Amanda Stanton The Bachelor in Paradise
Leo Dottavio vs. Bachelor Nation

The Bachelor in Paradise star went after franchise favorites Tanner Tolbert, Amanda Stanton, Nick Viall and Dean Unglert after they called out his behavior on a season 5 episode. Leo came under fire for lashing out at Joe Amiable during a rose ceremony and storming off the beach in Mexico. The long-hared reality star then exchanged a war of words with the previous contestants after they condemned his actions. According to Amanda, Leo sent her a direct message calling her a “piece of s—t.” He also snapped at Nick and threatened to fight Tanner and Dean.

