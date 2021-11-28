Liam Payne vs. Piers Morgan

The former One Direction member got into a tiff with the Good Morning Britain cohost in March 2019. Morgan felt that Kylie Jenner didn’t deserve the Forbes title of youngest-ever self-made billionaire, because her fame came thanks to sister Kim Kardashian’s sex tape. Payne, for his part, thought the British television presenter’s assessment was “crazy.” The “Strip That Down” crooner noted: “At least @KylieJenner has her own business she built herself why not congratulate someone for once instead of knocking people.”

But the battle didn’t end there. The former America’s Got Talent judge criticized Payne’s grammar and the “Bedroom Floor” singer fired back, “Sorry could you say it louder from the back of the line of irrelevant people please.” Morgan then responded, “Mate, no offence [sic] but I really wouldn’t play the relevancy card right now.” He also said the X Factor alum is “not even in the Top3 vocalists in One Direction.”