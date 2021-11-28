Megyn Kelly vs. Jane Fonda

The Megyn Kelly Today host asked the Oscar winner about her experience with plastic surgery during an interview in September 2017. Visibly taken aback, Fonda responded, “We really want to talk about that now?” The feud reignited the following January when Lily Tomlin joked on the Today show that she and Fonda have been friends since before the Grace and Frankie star’s “first face-lift,” to which Fonda replied, “We don’t need to hear that. Who are you, Megyn Kelly?” The former Fox News anchor apparently caught wind of the comment and responded days later, saying Fonda “appears to be fixated on an exchange I had with her months ago.” She went on to call Fonda “Hanoi Jane” because of the actress’ controversial trip to the city during the Vietnam War.