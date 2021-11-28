Neil Patrick Harris vs. James Woods

The actors sparred on Twitter after Woods posted a photo of a family supporting their son at Pride and compared the 8-year-old to a murderer. “This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage,” Woods tweeted on Saturday, July 9. “Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I’m friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself,” the 44-year-old Emmy award winner shot back.