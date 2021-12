NeNe Leakes vs. Kim Zolciak

The Real Housewives of Atlanta costars got into a feud on Instagram on October 5 over a Snapchat video taken by Zociak’s daughter Brielle Biermann, that showed roaches crawling on Leakes’ bathroom floor. Leakes shared the clip, calling Biermann “racist” and Zolciak a “trashy mom.” Zolciak responded: “I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it’s evident you haven’t, I will continue to pray for you.”