Paris Hilton vs. Lindsay Lohan

The heiress and the Mean Girls star have been at war since 2006, when their friendship ended after Lohan started dating Hilton’s ex, Stavros Niarchos. Since then, both women have taken several shots at each other in public. Lohan, who once accused Hilton of hitting her, called the Simple Life alum “a c—t,” while Hilton laughed hysterically alongside pal Brandon Davis, who infamously referred to the Freaky Friday actress as “firecrotch.” It seemed as though their feud had cooled off in June 2017, when Lohan invited Hilton to Greece for The Canyon star’s 31st birthday — but despite the olive branch, Hilton threw some shade at her frenemy later that year. When asked about her and Lohan’s infamous outing with Britney Spears in 2006 — which made headlines after the stars were seen in a car together and were dubbed ‘The Holy Trinity’ — Hilton accused Lohan of crashing their night out. The “Paris Hilton Is My BFF” star reignited the flames in June 2018, when she seemingly called the I Know Who Killed Me actress a “pathological liar” underneath a fan account’s throwback post of Lohan.