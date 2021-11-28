Prince Harry vs. Prince William

Following the Duke of Sussex’s marriage to Meghan Markle in May 2018, the once-close bond of the two brothers eventually deteriorated once Harry and the Suits alum took a step back from their duties as senior royals.

“The relationship is ‘space’ at the moment,” the BetterUp Chief Impact Officer revealed during the CBS tell-all interview in March 2021. “I love William to bits. We’ve been through hell together and we have a shared experience, but we are on different paths.”