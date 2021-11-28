Taylor Swift v. Nicki Minaj

Communication. The 1989 songstress got into a heated argument with the rap artist in July 2015, after MTV announced its nominees for Video of the Year. Minaj — whose “Anaconda” was memorably excluded from the pack of nominees (Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé and Mark Ronson) — tweeted that the show “celebrates women with very slim bodies.” The always-slim Swift was not pleased, assuming that Minaj was referencing her and tweeted: “@NICKIMINAJ I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot…” The spat got so intense that Sheeran, and even Kim Kardashian, chimed in.

Weeks later, Swift and Minaj buried the hatchet and performed together at the 2015 MTV VMAs. “I send text messages now,” Swift said in a subsequent interview with NME. “If there seems to be some kind of misunderstanding, I go to someone’s management, I get their number and I text them.”