Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Gibson pointed fingers at Johnson in October 2017 when the Fast and Furious 9 film got pushed back, writing on Instagram, “Congratulations to @TheRock and your bother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and furious franchise about YOU.”

He also added, “Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family…… Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn’t the ONLY ONE on the movie poster.” Johnson has yet to respond to the accusations.