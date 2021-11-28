Vicki Gunvalson vs. Meghan King Edmonds

The Real Housewives of Orange County costars started a new feud after Gunvalson told Us Weekly that she didn’t know why Edmonds was a part of the Bravo reality show. “She lives in St. Louis, she’s pregnant, she has her husband, they’re going to have six kids, she’s not friends with anybody. I don’t know what the correlation with her is,” Gunvalson said on December 12. Edmonds responded the next day: “She’s so desperate. She says she doesn’t care about me, yet she’s one of my top engagers on Instagram — I don’t even follow her — and she’s talking about me. It’s laughable. Additionally, I’m really close with Tamra and Shannon, so goes to show how little she knows them.”