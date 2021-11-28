Vin Diesel vs. Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

The pair’s feud stemmed back to August 2016 when the former wrestler discussed on-set drama.

“Some [male costars] conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don’t,” Johnson wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post at the time. “The ones that don’t are too chicken s—t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I’m not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you’re right.”