Vivica A. Fox vs. 50 Cent

50 Shades of cray! Fox created a firestorm on social media in November 2015 when she implied on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live that her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent was gay. “I mean, we had a great time,” she said on the show. “He just seems like he’s got something that’s not quite clear.” Fox brought up an old magazine cover featuring 50 Cent, who she dated in 2003, and Soulja Boy. “He just looked like a booty snatcher on that one to me,” Fox remarked. Her ex caught wind of the comments and replied on Instagram: “Now she thinks I’m gay because I let her lick my ass. Wait, I didn’t want her to, she forced me, my hands were tied. 50 shades of grey.” He added in another post: “Bitch remember when you told me f–k Halle Berry? And you could have played all the roles she did better then her? And I just looked at you … like what the f–k kind [of pill] s–t did you take?LMAO.”

The feud reignited in March 2018 when Fox called her sex life with the rapper “cherished and special” but PG-13 in her book Every Day, I’m Hustling. “I’m waking up to this s–t,” he responded on Instagram. “That was 14 years ago. Smh who does this? What the f–k!”