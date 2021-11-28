Whoopi Goldberg vs. Roseanne Barr

Whoopi won’t take it! The View cohost slammed Barr in May 2018 for reposting a doctored photo of her at the Women’s March. The false image featured Goldberg smiling in a T-shirt depicting a vulgar photo of President Donald Trump. The Sister Act star clarified the picture on an episode of her talk show, noting that the real message on the T-shirt read: “And you thought I was a nasty woman before? Buckle up, buttercup.”

Goldberg also criticized Barr, who retweeted the post after facing a wave of backlash for a racist tweet about Obama White House aide Valerie Jarrett. “Roseanne. Just because you were caught with your pants down, don’t try to drag other people down with you,” Goldberg said. “You understand? Don’t do that … The bottom line is simply this: I didn’t fake my shirt, someone else faked my shirt. But that’s your tweet. That tweet came from you. So that’s yours. You did this to yourself.”