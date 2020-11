Gregg Sulkin

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum, who is a U.K. native, is casting his vote in the U.S. for the first time this year. “First time voting as an American citizen … and what an important election to have a voice,” he wrote via Instagram on October 14, sharing a photo of his “I Voted” sticker. “Make yours count. Go vote 🇺🇸 .”