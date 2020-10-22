Kelsea Ballerini

The county singer donned a “Cool Girls Vote” shirt and showed off her official “I voted” sticker in a lengthy Instagram post on October 17. “Embarrassingly but honestly, this is my first time voting. I’m not proud of it, but my naivety has kept me sheltered through a lot of my young adult life,” she wrote, adding that she’s come to realize that it’s a “responsibility and privilege” to use her voice.

“America stands for so many beautiful things and I hope (and vote) that it continues to evolve and grow to be a place where EVERYONE is protected, respected, and given equal rights and opportunity,” she continued. “Left the polls feeling really empowered by exercising my right and showing up for what I believe in and the change I want to see. I encourage everyone to do the same.”