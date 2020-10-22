Pics

Ryan Reynolds, Jana Kramer and More Celebs Who Are Voting for the First Time in 2020

Ryan Reynolds attends the 'Pokemon Detective Pikachu' film premiere in New York City on May 2, 2019. Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Ryan Reynolds

The Proposal actor posed alongside his wife, who revealed that it was the Canada native’s first opportunity to vote as a U.S. citizen. “It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared,” the Gossip Girl alum joked via Instagram on October 22. “It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friends. #voteearly.”

In an Instagram post of his own, Reynolds wrote that he was “proud” to have participated in the upcoming election. “I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving,” he joked.

