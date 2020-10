Shaquille O’Neal

“I voted for the first time, and it feels good,” the retired NBA player told fans of “The Big Podcast with Shaq” during the October 7 episode. Though he wouldn’t reveal which candidate got his vote, he explained that he hadn’t ever cast a ballot because he “never understood” the electoral college system. “I’ve never voted before, America,” he said. “But now I’m doing all these voting campaigns, and you know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite.”