Snoop Dogg

While speaking with the hosts of Real 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighborhood radio show in June, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper admitted that he thought he wasn’t able to vote because of his past felony convictions. “For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record,” he explained. “I didn’t know that. My record’s been expunged so now I can vote. … I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I’m going to get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk [Donald Trump] in office one more year.”

The Joker’s Wild host said that he wanted to “lead by example” and help “make a difference” in the 2020 election. “I can’t tell you to do it and then not go do it,” he added. “If I tell you to do something, I done it already.”