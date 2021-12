Debra Messing and Daniel Zelman

The Will & Grace actress filed for divorce from producer Zelman in June 2012 but called him a “dear friend.” Earlier this year, she had this to say about their relationship, “We are co-parenting beautifully… We had Thanksgiving together. In my mind, we will be a nuclear family forever.” The couple shares a child, Roman Walker Zelman, born in April 2004.