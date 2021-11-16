Kendra Wilkinson and Hugh Hefner

The Playboy mogul famously dated the model during the taping of his mid-2000s show about his three girlfriends, Girls Next Door. Wilkinson had stayed close with Hefner, and even brought her family to the Playboy Mansion for holidays. Following Hefner’s death in September 2017, the Kendra on Top star said in a statement to Us, “He changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever.”