Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis

Despite their “very messy” history, the exes became “good friends” in the wake of the retired athlete’s split from Jennifer Lopez in April 2021, a source told Us. “He has a lot of respect for her husband and they’ve gotten closer as friends,” the insider noted. The duo, who share daughters Natasha and Ella, reunited in June 2021 for a joint workout.