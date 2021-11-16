Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan

Following their split, Tatum and Dewan, who share daughter Everly, told fans in a joint statement in April 2018 that they are “still a family.” A month later, the actor called the dancer “baby” on his Instagram Story for Mother’s Day. Dewan then sent her ex love on the social media platform that August following the death of his close childhood friend. In October 2018, after Us broke the news they were both in new relationships, the twosome reunited to take Everly trick-or-treating and shared a sweet selfie in their costumes on Instagram.