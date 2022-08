Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy

Handler announced in July 2022 that she and the stand-up comedian had split after less than one year of dating, but the exes still root for each other. “We’re great friends and that’s how it will always be,” Koy told Entertainment Tonight one month after the breakup announcement.

The Easter Sunday star added, “I’ll always champion for her and she’ll always champion for me — and we’re gonna win, everyone wins.”