Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey

The actors, who tied the knot in July 2001, announced in July 2020 they were calling it quits after nearly 20 years of marriage. Still, Gregg happily promoted his ex’s memoir in February 2022.

“4 words u never want to hear [from] ur ex: ‘I’m writing a memoir,’” the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum jokingly tweeted in February 2022 after Grey announced her book would come out the following May. “So believe me when I say this book is great. It is (like J) wise fearless & funny af & [doesn’t] pull punches.”

The following month, he wished the Dirty Dancing star a happy birthday via his Instagram Story. “You still make beverages come out of my nose. #BestExEver,” he captioned a photo of Grey, with whom he shares daughter Stella, born in December 2001.