Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman

The parents of daughters Olive and Frankie split in March 2016 after four years of marriage. In June 2017, the Santa Clarita Diet alum and Kopelman spent Father’s Day together by visiting The Ice Cream Museum in Los Angeles. Barrymore also penned a sweet message to her ex on Instagram in March 2018, writing, “I say to Will Kopelman thank you for always being the best dad and supporting and enabling me to do what I need and want to do. I know that’s not everyone’s situation. And I never take it for granted. I never had family growing up. And that’s also a support system I cherish every day of my life. I love my family and everyone in it. Because they form these little girls too. And man, did I pick well!”