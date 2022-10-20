Gwyneth Paltrow Shares How She and Ex Brad Pitt Became Friends Again

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt

While the Goop founder told Entertainment Tonight in October 2022 that she and Pitt “weren’t friends for a while” following their 1996 split, the pair “found our way back [to one another], probably about 18 or 19 years ago, something like that, and then just kind of stayed in touch over the years.”

Paltrow continued: “I adore him. He’s an amazing person, and he’s a great entrepreneur, and such a creative, and such a good person. I really love him. I’m a big fan.”

She added that her husband, Brad Falchuck, is also supportive of her friendly relationship with her former fiancé. “My husband is probably like the least judgmental, most secure man in our relationship, so I think he totally respects [the friendship],” the Oscar winner explained. Probably one of the things that he likes about me is that I believe in conscious uncoupling … So even though sometimes it can be uncomfortable, I think it’s nice to work through it and reconnect with the value that that person brought to your life.”