Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Aniston and Pitt had a dramatic separation in 2005 following rumors of his alleged affair with now-ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Since then, the former pair have become good friends. The Ad Astra actor attended the Friends alum’s 50th birthday bash in 2019, and the exes later congratulated each other backstage at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards following their respective wins. A source told Us in January 2020 that Aniston “appreciates having his support as she would with any close friend in her life, and she is there for him as well.”