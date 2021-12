Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

The twosome announced their split in April 2020 after 10 years together, and although their separation got off to a rocky start, they’ve worked to put on “a united front” for their three children: Camden, Jaxon and Saylor. “He’s their father. That’s important and they need to see that from me,” Cavallari told Mr. Warburton in May 2021, four months after the former couple posed side by side for a friendly Instagram pic.