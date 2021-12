Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

The former couple, who ended their engagement in July 2016 after spending five years together, have remained friendly since their split. Not only did the Chicago Fire actor attend one of her concerts in August 2016, but a source told Us that the former couple “are still very close,” adding, “Gaga and Taylor talk or text every single day and meet up when they’re in the same city, but nothing romantic is happening between them.”