Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber

Despite splitting in 2016 after 11 years together, Watts and Schreiber have managed to stay on good terms while coparenting their sons, Sasha and Kai. “I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” she told Net-A-Porter’s Porter magazine in 2019. “We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”