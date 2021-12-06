Ariana Grande

The “Bang Bang” singer had a terrifying supernatural encounter following a visit to Stull Cemetery in Kansas City, “which is known as one of the seven gates of hell on Earth.”

“I felt this sick, overwhelming feeling of negativity over the whole car and we smelled sulfur, which is the sign of a demon,” she told Complex.

Later, “weird things” would happen to Grande when she heard “whispers” one night in bed, along with “disturbing images with, like, red shapes” and this “massive black matter.”