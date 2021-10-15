Kesha

The singer claimed she had sex with a ghost while speaking to Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS FM show in September 2012.

“I had a couple experiences with the supernatural,” Kesha claimed. “I don’t know his name! He was a ghost! I’m very open to it.”

Later, she told Rolling Stone that she had to undergo an exorcism. “I know it sounds like the most ridiculous story, but I went to my healer… and she told me that because of my job, I exude energy.”

In October 2021, the “Praying” singer announced that she’s working on a new reality series tentatively titled Conjuring Kesha. According to her statement about the new show, Conjuring Kesha will follow her and her friends as they visit “paranormal hotspots” across the globe. “We will explore life’s great mysteries and aim to catch something never before seen on camera,” she continued. “My hope is to show that supernatural isn’t just the thing of myths and fables. We’re embarking on a spiritual and cosmic exploration. Come with me to experience it all.”