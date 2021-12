Emma Stone

The Amazing Spider-Man actress claimed in a July 2014 interview with David Letterman that her dead grandfather was haunting her and hilariously leaving her some pocket change.

“My grandfather leaves quarters. It’s just amazing,” Stone claimed. “It’s him! It’s absolutely him!” She added that she had never met this late relative of hers. “It’s exactly like that. It’s that… But it’s him! You guys, it’s him.”