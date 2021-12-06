Peter Jackson

The Hobbit director recalled a terrifying experience from the ’90s while he was filming Lord of the Rings on location in New Zealand.

“One night I woke up and there was a figure in the room,” Jackson recalled to The Daily Telegraph. “She was really scary – her face was like a silent scream. She glided across the room and disappeared into the wall.”

The Hollywood mastermind told his wife about it the next day and her response was even scarier: “She said, ‘Was it the woman with a screaming face?’ We had never spoken about it.”