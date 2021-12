Eric Bana

The actor told Us Weekly that the crew of his 2014 horror flick, Deliver Us From Evil, experienced a haunting on set while shooting the movie.

“I know for a fact the makeup, special effects team had some truly scary things occurring,” Bana told Us. “They had a ghost in their workshop — there’s absolutely no doubt… It got to the point where some of them would slip on the floor, they could no longer sleep there, there was no chance.”