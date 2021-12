Matthew McConaughey

McConaughey was “freaked out” when he first saw an elderly female ghost one night in his home. “When I first moved in there, I had a tent and I put it up on the floor of the upstairs bedroom with my sleeping bag and my dog,” he recalled to TeenHollywood.com in 2003.

That night, he heard some strange noises including “a sound like a dime dropping from 10 feet off the ground onto a glass table.” The actor ran “buck naked” but couldn’t find the culprit.