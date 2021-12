Alyson Hannigan

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum told the San Francisco Gate in 2003: “I have a ghost in my house… I don’t think he died there because there’s a law in L.A. that when you buy a house, if somebody’s died there, they have to disclose that.”

Still, reasoned the actress, “He’s very friendly. My friend saw him first one night. She said, ‘I don’t mean to alarm you but I just saw a man follow us out of the house.’ And I said, ‘Well, at least he’s gentlemanly.'”