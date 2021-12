Carrie Fisher

The Star Wars actress recalled the death of a close friend, a Republican operative named Greg Stevens, who overdosed in her mansion many years ago.

“Lights would go on and off, and I had this toy machine, that when you touched it would say, ‘F–k you! Eat s–t! You’re an a–hole!'” Fisher told Vanity Fair in 2006. “And it would go off in the night, by itself, in my closet.” Eventually, Fisher’s friends arranged an exorcist in the house. “And after that things were fine.”