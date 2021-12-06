Kate Hudson

In the special disc set of her 2005 horror flick, The Skeleton Key, Hudson recalled a spooky supernatural story about a home in London once rented by her mom, Goldie Hawn.

“I’ve seen ghosts plenty of times,” Hudson said. “I’ve seen a ghost of a woman with no face, and that was really creepy.” The actress later clarified her comments on a U.K. talk show. “[It’s] a fifth energy,” she said. “When you see something, you are supposed to tell the energy what year it is and that they don’t belong.”