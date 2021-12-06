Cynthia Rowley

The designer recalled a terrifying incident related to her Greenwich, Connecticut estate on Celebrity Ghost Stories.

“The feeling in the house was much more ghostlike,” she said, adding that she would see “this sort of apparition in the corner of a room” of a lady wearing a scarf over her face.

One holiday season, Rowley escaped a fire in the home. The local fire chief later told her that the woman who once owned the mansion was the Diamond Match heiress “who was badly burned” in a blaze.