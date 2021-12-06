Top 5

Stories

OMG

Celebrity Ghost Stories: Stars Who’ve Claimed They’ve Had Supernatural Encounters

By
1413990268_cynthia-rowley-zoom
31
16 / 31
podcast
StockingStuffers_110521_600x338

Cynthia Rowley

The designer recalled a terrifying incident related to her Greenwich, Connecticut estate on Celebrity Ghost Stories.

“The feeling in the house was much more ghostlike,” she said, adding that she would see “this sort of apparition in the corner of a room” of a lady wearing a scarf over her face.

One holiday season, Rowley escaped a fire in the home. The local fire chief later told her that the woman who once owned the mansion was the Diamond Match heiress “who was badly burned” in a blaze.

Back to top