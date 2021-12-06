Keanu Reeves

The Matrix actor admitted in an interview that he experienced a supernatural encounter as a young boy.

“I was living in New Jersey when I saw and felt this ghost,” Reeves recalled. “I remember just staring at this suit, which had no body or legs in it as it came into the room before disappearing. It was a double-breasted suit in white, and I looked at my nanny, who was just as shocked as me. I just couldn’t get back to sleep afterwards, and I still see the figure in my dreams.”