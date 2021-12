Miley Cyrus

The singer claimed in an interview with Elle UK that she witnessed paranormal activity in a London apartment she rented in 2009.

“One night, my little sister… was standing in the shower and all of a sudden, I hear her scream,” she recalled. “I run in there and the water had somehow flipped to hot but it was still…”

Cyrus, meanwhile, said she experienced a spooky bathroom experience herself. “I thought I had seen a little boy sitting on the sink watching me take a shower.”