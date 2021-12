Hillary Clinton

Washington Post political reporter Bob Woodward recalled a particular incident in his book, The Choice, from 1995 when then-First Lady Hillary Clinton consulted the spirit of Eleanor Roosevelt.

According to Woodward, spiritual adviser Jean Houston was called to the White House to help Clinton reach out to the late lady Roosevelt, who spoke through the politico at one point. “‘I was misunderstood,'” Clinton said at one point, as a conduit for Roosevelt.