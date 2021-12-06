James Valentine

Maroon 5’s guitarist claimed he saw a ghost in the L.A. country home of Harry Houdini.

“I was the only one who ever stayed there the entire time,” Valentine said on A&E’s Private Sessions in 2008, while the rest of his bandmates, including Adam Levine, refused. “One night, I was there with my girlfriend at the time and we were about to go to bed,” he recalled. “She went upstairs.. There was a hallway that went up to the second and third floors and I saw somebody walk up… no one was there.”